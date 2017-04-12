Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are set to entertain viewers with their unique love story as Madhav Jha and Riya Somani in Half Girlfriend. The makers released the trailer of the film, which is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name, on April 10.

While Arjun and Shraddha look adorable in the trailer, didn't it remind you of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania?

From the characters to them chasing their love, there are a few similarities between Half Girlfriend and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Take a look here:

1. In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, it's love at first sight for Badri (Varun) who is 10th pass and falls for the graduate Vaidehi (Alia). Similarly, in Half Girlfriend, a Hindi medium school student Madhav Jha (Arjun) comes for higher studies in a city college and falls for high-class city girl, Riya Somani (Shraddha).

2. In both films, the female leads want to be friends with the boys and not their girlfriends. Vaidehi doesn't want to marry Badri, while Riya becomes Madhav's Half Girlfriend.

3. Vaidehi and Riya are both ambitious girls with good grades. Also, both of them choose their career over their love. In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Vaidehi ditches Badri on the day of their marriage, while Riya will fulfil his dreams of becoming a singer, leaving Madhav behind.

4. As the leading ladies leave them and go to another country, Badri and Madhav go after them and look for them on the foreign land.

5. Last but not the least, both Badri and Madhav have a loyal friend in Sahil Vaid and Vikrant Massey who are with them like their shadow and try to show them the reality.

Slated to be released on May 19, the film's song Baarish has been released today. Watch it here: