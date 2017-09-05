Arjun Reddy is unfazed by Balakrishna's Paisa Vasool, as it has gone on to top the collection charts at the US box office in its second weekend. It has emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2017.

Having had a brilliant opening, Arjun Reddy collected a total $1,180,317 at the US box office in the first week. Due to its huge demand, distributors increased its screen count from 88 to 124 in the country in the second week.

But some people in the industry were bit sceptical about the collections of Arjun Reddy, as it clashed with Balakrishna and Puri Jagannadh's much-talked-about movie Paisa Vasool in the second week.

The Vijay Devarakonda-starrer was rock-steady on its second Friday. After Paisa Vasool was rejected by audiences, Arjun Reddy became the first choice for many and went on to show decent growth on Saturday and Sunday.

Arjun Reddy collected $300,393 at the US box office in its second weekend, taking its 10-day total collection to $1,480,710. The breakup of its second weekend collection is $89,013 on Friday, $115,250 on Saturday and $92,295 on Sunday.

Arjun Reddy needed to collect around $20,000 to cross the $1.5-million mark and it grossed more than that at the US box office on its second Monday, becoming the fifth Telugu film to achieve this feat in 2017.

Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#ArjunReddy crosses $1.5M. 5th Telugu USA grosser to do so this year after #BB2 20M, #KN150 2.4M, #Fidaa 2M & #GPSK 1.6M. Fantastic! [sic]"

Arjun Reddy has become 15th-highest-grossing Telugu movie of all time in North America. As per its current pace of collection, the movie is likely to beat the record of Gautamiputra Satakarni, which minted $1.66 million at the US box office in its lifetime. It is set to be the 10th-highest-grossing film of all time.

Here is the list of top 20 highest grossing Telugu films of all time at the US box office. All the figures are million dollars.

Rank Movie Hero Release Collection 1 Baahubali 2 Prabhas 2017 $21 2 Baahubali Prabhas 2015 $8.46 3 Srimanthudu Mahesh Babu 2015 $2.891 4 A...Aa Nithiin 2016 $2.449 5 Khaidi No.150 Chiranjeevi 2017 $2.447 6 Fidaa Varun Tej 2017 $2.058 7 Nannaku Prematho Jr NTR 2016 $2.022 8 Attarintiki Daredi Pawan Kalyan 2013 $1.898 9 Janatha Garage Jr NTR 2016 $1.80 10 Gautamiputra Satakarni Balakrishna 2017 $1.663 11 Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu Mahesh Babu 2013 $1.635 12 Oopiri Nagarjuna 2016 $1.619 13 Dookudu Mahesh Babu 2011 $1.563 14 Manam Nagarjuna 2014 $1.539 15 Arjun Reddy Vijay Devarakonda 2017 $1.50* 16 Aagadu Mahesh Babu 2014 $1.482 17 Dhruva Ram Charan 2016 $1.473 18 Bhale Bhale Mogadivoi Nani 2015 $1.430 19 Race Gurram Allu Arjun 2014 $1.395 20 1: Nenokkadine Mahesh Babu 2014 $1.330

* Still counting