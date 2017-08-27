Filmmaker RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma has lauded the wonderful work of actor Vijay Devarakonda and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in their latest release Arjun Reddy, which hit the screens on Friday, August 25.
Arjun Reddy is a unique love story, but a poster of the movie featuring a steamy lip-lock of Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey sparked a controversy before its release. While many in the film industry expressed reservation over it, Ram Gopal Varma is probably the only Tollywood celeb who stood in its support.
Arjun Reddy was also released in the theatres across the world on August 25. Along with thousands of film goers, some celebs also watched the movie on its opening day and they took to Twitter to praise the team. Varma is one among those celebs, who watched the film and lauded the film unit.
Here is RGV's comment on Arjun Reddy posted on his Facebook account:
MY TAKE ON VIJAY DEVARAKONDA AND SANDEEP REDDY
I always believed that all the heroes of today are very heavily dependent upon slow motion and ramping shots aided with ear splitting background music to appear heroic.
Vijay Deverakonda is the first and only actor I ever saw who looks like a hero without the help of any slow motion or ramping shots..His eyes and his voice themselves emanate a built in background music from within himself.
The truth is this that the moment the camera comes to 24 frames there's rarely an actor who can live up to the technical emotion created by varying camera speeds and background music ..Vijay is the first actor I saw apart from Amitabh Bachchan who could live up to that same level of intensity without the aide of any cinematic techniques.
I think Vijay Devarakonda is a combination of a young Amitabh Bachchan and a young Al Pacino and I strongly believe that he will be the trendsetter prototype for a new age hero ..He will be for sure the Amitabh Bachchan of the TFI for a long long time and definitely the first Mega Star of Telangana State.
Sandeep reddy from what I saw of him in a couple of interviews on YouTube has a lot of intensity within him which I can see totally reflecting in his film..only those films which look like an extension of the directors personality are the ones which will really leave a mark on the audience's minds and after a long time I am seeing that happening with Sandeep and his film Arjun Reddy.
I can clearly see a restrained understanding of Sandeep's wisdom controlling the pent up complexity of his emotions within him in both his body language and in the manner of him communicating.
That's a lethal combination and for this reason alone he will be a director to watch out for many decades.
It will be a grave mistake on the part of both established directors and aspiring directors not to take Sandeep Reddy as a bench mark.
All in all I want to thank both Vijay Devarakonda and Sandeep Reddy for heralding a new era and they both don't need best wishes because they themselves are the BEST.