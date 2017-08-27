Filmmaker RGV aka Ram Gopal Varma has lauded the wonderful work of actor Vijay Devarakonda and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga in their latest release Arjun Reddy, which hit the screens on Friday, August 25.

Arjun Reddy is a unique love story, but a poster of the movie featuring a steamy lip-lock of Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey sparked a controversy before its release. While many in the film industry expressed reservation over it, Ram Gopal Varma is probably the only Tollywood celeb who stood in its support.

Arjun Reddy was also released in the theatres across the world on August 25. Along with thousands of film goers, some celebs also watched the movie on its opening day and they took to Twitter to praise the team. Varma is one among those celebs, who watched the film and lauded the film unit.

Soon after watching Arjun Reddy, Varma posted a long comment about his impression on the movie. The filmmaker heaped praises over the hero and director. He says that Vijay Deverakonda does need the support of camera and music to present himself as a hero on the big screen and he is combination of young Amitabh Bachchan and Al Pacino.

Varma said Sandeep has done brilliant work in showcasing the complexity of his emotions and he has set a new bench mark in filmmaking. The filmmaker added that Vijay Devarakonda and Sandeep Reddy have together heralded a new era with Arjun Reddy.

Here is RGV's comment on Arjun Reddy posted on his Facebook account: