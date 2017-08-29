Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda, has garnered rave reviews from SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati and other celebs, who are all praises for the protagonist and the director.

Before its release, Arjun Reddy had created a lot of curiosity not just among the audience but also some celebs from the film industry, and even in political circles.

Some of them had watched the film on its opening day, while others found time for it over the weekend. And none of them could stop raving about the movie.

Some of the celebs took to Twitter to talk about Arjun Reddy, heaping praise on Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his amazing storytelling and Vijay Deverakonda for his wonderful performance in the film. Here are some of their comments posted on their Twitter pages.

SS Rajamouli: Just saw Arjun Reddy. Though love stories are not my cup of tea, can't but appreciate the film. Top notch performance by Vijay Devarakonda. He just lived it. Not just him, Shalini, the friends, everyone were so good and natural. Very good background score and fine photography. Very well written dialogues. Full credit to the Director Sandeep Vanga, who handled his cast and crew like a pro. Heartiest congratulations to the team for the blockbuster success..:)

Rana Daggubati: Finally watched the very cool #ArjunReddy young and crazy vibe to the film a few stammers to the later half butttt.......the MAN...contd... #VijayDevarakonda is just Outstanding!! Stands on top with his performance!! Well done brother!! Keep doing such great work!! #ArjunReddy

Varun Tej‏: Arjun reddy is one kickass movie guys!! Totally loved it... Great writing,performances and cinematography! Sandeep Vanga loved your vision and taking!! And Vijay's performance was spotless!! Don't miss this one! #ArjunReddy

Lakshmi Manchu: #arjunreddy hangover... cult classic it will become. I want to see the movie again uncensored this time. modern day devadas it is

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: #ArjunReddy is the most original film I have watched in a long time . The golden days of TFI are upon us . Team #ArjunReddy OUTSTANDING!!

Mehreen Pirzada: #ArjunReddy a film that touched the real subject&these youngsters brought in a new era in film making. Congrats 2 Director,Hero&amazing team

Anu Emmanuel: #ArjunReddy what a raw and pure film! ❤I could say more but I'll just keep that to myself ☺

Krish Jagarlamudi‏: #ArjunReddy wil b as famous a yrs from now as it is today. Thank U SandeepReddy & VijayDevarakonda fr passionate n fearless storytelling.

SS Thaman: I so loved this #arjunreddy & his girl ♥️go watch it guys ! It's made for US !! #brilliant story music screenplay characters cinematography

KTR: Raw. Intense. Honest. Original. Bold. Gutsy. Risqué #ArjunReddy Kudos to Sandeep Reddy & Pranay Vijay Devarakonda you're a Rockstar