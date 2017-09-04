Actor Dhanush, who has been backing movies with good content from his production house of WunderBar Films, has bagged the remake rights of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. This will be the first remake movie made on their banner.

It is reported that many producers and actors had shown interest in acquiring the remake rights. In the end, Dhanush has bagged it after successful negotiations. It is not clear whether he will star in the film or limit himself just to the role of the producer.

Dhanush, like a few celebrities, has never shied away from acting in remake movies. He had starred in Uthama Puthiran (remake of Telugu film Ready), Kutty ((remake of Telugu film Arya) and Yaaradi Nee Mohini (remake of Telugu film Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule), to name a few successful remakes.

For over a week now, fans, who have already seen Arjun Reddy, has been suggesting either Simbu or Vijay Sethupathi to star in the Tamil remake. It has to be seen whether Dhanush will consider them for the project.

Sandeep Vanga has written and directed the coming-of-age film that has Shalini Pandey as the female lead. The movie was released on August 25 and has grossed over Rs 30 crore in the first week, with a distributors' share of Rs 17.15 crore.

The movie has won appreciation from celebrities like Baahubali creator SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Samantha and Varun Tej, etc. The silver line in its success story is that the movie has cut the language barriers to reach the non-Telugu audience as it is being welcomed by Tamil and Kannada cine goers.