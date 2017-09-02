Telugu movie Arjun Reddy has been unanimously praised by critics and audience across South India.

Cutting across the language barriers, the movie has attracted not only Telugu viewers but also Tamil and Kannada cine-goers: It has turned out to become a hit in Bengaluru and Chennai.

Now, there is high demand for the remake rights of the film. Reports say many producers have come forward to acquire the rights, and negotiations are underway.

In the meantime, it is said that a couple of actors from Kollywood have also shown interest in starring in the Tamil version of Arjun Reddy, but nothing has been formally announced.

There is a lot of chatter on social media, where people are saying Simbu or Vijay Sethupathi may play the lead. They feel the actors fit the bill and can do justice to the character played by Vijay Deverakonda in the original.

A few filmmakers from Sandalwood have also come forward to buy the remake rights, and a notable actor might play the lead role, say reports.

Sandeep Vanga has written and directed the coming-of-age film that has Shalini Pandey as the female lead. The movie was released on August 25 and has grossed over Rs 30 crore in the first week, with a distributors' share of Rs 17.15 crore.

It has raked in Rs 19.3 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office alone. It has also done solid business in the US.

Many celebrities, including Baahubali creator SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Samantha and Varun Tej, have praised Arjun Reddy.