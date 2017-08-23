Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV might have quit Twitter, but he has not stop courting controversy. He was at it again when he took a dig at Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao over tearing the kissing poster of Arjun Reddy.

Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey is set to hit the screens on August 24 and the makers are promoting the film with the posters depicting the intense lip lock.

But this bold and steamy poster of Arjun Reddy featured on a TSRTC bus did not go well with former Congress MP V Hanumantha Rao, who went on to stop the bus on the Nampally road and tear the objectionable poster.

The photo featuring this scene has not only gone viral on social media but has also sparked a debate. However, the people from the unit of Arjun Reddy have kept mum on the issue.

Vijay Devarakonda, who is playing the title role in Arjun Reddy, declined to talk about the incident. "He (Hanumantha Rao) is an elderly person and I don't want to comment on him," Vijay Devarakonda told Deccan Chronicle, when quizzed about it.

However, Ram Gopal Varma, who often comes up against criticism against the film industry, seems to have decided to bat for the team of Arjun Reddy. The filmmaker made a fun of V Hanumantha Rao in a series of comments posted on his Facebook account. Here are his comments on the senior Congress leader.