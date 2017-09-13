The remake rights of Vijay Devarakonda's Telugu movie Arjun Reddy have been in high demand. Filmmakers from various film industries have approached the production house to sell them the remake rights. The rights to make a Tamil version have been sold, while talks are underway for the Kannada rights.

It seems Rockline Venkatesh has shown interest in acquiring the remake rights of the film, and is also likely to bag it.

The buzz is that Yash is the top contender for the staring role in the remake. However, official word about the project can be expected only once the producer acquires the rights.

The Tamil version remake rights have been acquired by Dhanush. But it is still unclear whether he will play the lead or let someone else take Vijay Devarakonda's role.

The Hindi version is rumoured to be directed by Sandeep Vanga, and Ranveer Singh will reportedly star in the flick.

Arjun Reddy is a coming-of-age film released on August 25. The movie opened up to highly positive reviews from critics and cine-goers.

Arjun Reddy has minted Rs 41.5 crore from the worldwide box office by the end of its two-week run. The distributors' share of these 14 days stands at Rs 22.6 crore.

The highlight of this success story is that the movie has cut across language barriers to reach the non-Telugu audience: It has been welcomed by Tamil and Kannada cine-goers as well.