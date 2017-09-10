Arjun Reddy continues to rock the US box office in its third weekend, while Yuddham Sharanam and Meda Meedha Abbbayi (MMA) stooped down before the Vijay film.

Arjun Reddy made a big haul at the US box office in the first week, prompting its distributors to raise its screen count from 88 to 124 in the second week. The movie collected $411,547 at the US box office in its second week.

Industry experts predicted that the rocking collection of Arjun Reddy would come down with the release of new movies Yuddham Sharanam and Meda Meeda Abbayi in 111 screens and 32 screens respectively in North America on September 8.

But the Vijay Deverakonda surprised them, by overtaking the new releases in collection. The film is leading in the race, even on its third week. Arjun Reddy collected $24,809 at the US box office on its third Friday, taking its total to $1,616,673. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#ArjunReddy collects $24,809 on 3rd Friday in 69 locations of USA and total gross is $1,616,673 "

The Naga Chaitanya starrer, which was released in a record number of screens in North America, failed to get a good start. It could not collect as expected in the premiere show and also failed to show big growth on Friday. Yuddham Sharanam, however, has collected $54,470 at the US box office on Thursday premieres and Friday.

Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted on Friday: #YuddhamSharanam has collected $33,435 through premieres in USA on Thursday " The trade expert further wrote on Saturday: "#YuddhamSharanam collects $21,035 on Friday in 100 locations of USA and total gross is $54,470 "

On the other hand, Meda Meeda Abbayi opened to dismal response and collected just $735 at the US box office in the premiere shows. But the movie had a steady rise in its collection at the ticket counters on Friday.

Meda Meeda Abbayi collected $2,829 at the US box office on the first day, taking its total collection to $3,564. Idlebrain Jeevi tweeted: "#MedaMeedhaAbbayi collects $2,829 in 21 locations of USA on Friday and total gross is $3,564 "

As per early trends, Arjun Reddy has shown decent jump in its collection in the US box office in its third Saturday, while Yuddham Sharanam and Meda Meeda Abbayi remained far behind on the second day. A post on the Twitter handle of Telugu360‏ read: "Sat 8:30 PM CST #Arjunreddy $24K #YuddhamSharanam $10.5K, #MedaMeedhaAbbayi $1.7K"