Arjun Reddy continued to do good collection at the US box office in the second week. Vijay Deverakonda starrer has fared better than Balakrishna's Paisa Vasool on its ninth day.

Arjun Reddy collected a total of $1,180,317 at the US box office in the first week and became one of the biggest Tollywood money spinners of 2017.The movie was released in 88 screens in the first week and its distributors added 37 screens in the second week. But the people in the industry predicted that new release Paisa Vasool would slow down its collection this week.

The Balakrishna starrer, which was released in 101 across North America, received good response in premiere show on Thursday and Friday. Paisa Vasool has collected $137,947 at the US box office on its first day and lead the race. Arjun Reddy minted $89,013 on this Friday, taking its total to $1,271,411.

Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: Paisa Vasool collects $137,947 for Thursday and Friday together in USA #ArjunReddy collects $89,013 on 2nd Friday and total gross is $1,271,411 "

But the trends changed at the ticket counters in the country on Saturday, September 2. Paisa Vasool was rejected by the audience following the mix response and Arjun Reddy once again became first choice for many film goers. As per early estimates, Arjun Reddy earned three times more than Paisa Vasool on its ninth day.

Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "Saturday USA hourly gross at 11pm EST: #ArjunReddy - $98k(109 locations), #PaisaVasool - $21k (75 locations) "

Arjun Reddy, which is already declared as blockbuster success, is set to cross the mark of $1.50 million at the US box office in the second weekend. On the other hand, Paisa Vasool may not surpass $200,000 mark in its opening weekend. It is likely incur losses to its distributors in the country.