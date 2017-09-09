Vijay Devarakonda could not have asked for more from the audience as they have made his movie Arjun Reddy a blockbuster at the Tollywood box office. His film has earned huge profits for the distributors and has become the biggest hit made with a moderate budget in the recent years.

By the end of its two-week run in theatres, Arjun Reddy has minted Rs 41.5 crore from the worldwide box office. The distributors' share of 14 days stands at Rs 22.6 crore.

Arjun Reddy has grossed Rs 25.2 crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. The distributors' share is Rs 15.01 crore. The next big centre for the film has turned out to be the US where it has collected Rs 10.07 crore with a net income of Rs 5.35 crore.

From rest of India, the film has earned over Rs 5.6 crore.

Meanwhile, the remake rights of Tamil have been acquired by Dhanush, while there are rumours that the Hindi version will be directed by Sandeep Vanga himself, the director of Arjun Reddy.

A few filmmakers from Sandalwood have also come forward to buy the remake rights, and a notable actor might play the lead role, say reports.

Many celebrities, including Baahubali creator SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Samantha and Varun Tej, have praised the coming-of-age film.