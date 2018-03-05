Boney Kapoor and his two daughters — Janhvi and Khushi immersed Sridevi's ashes in Rameswaram on Sunday.

Anshula Kapoor posted a quote on her Instagram handle: "No matter how chaotic it is, wildflowers still spring up in the middle of nowhere," captioning it as: "Strong-willed, they dare to blossom & hold their own, spreading their beauty wherever the wind takes them. Wildflowers dare greatly."

But some trolls wrote mean and abusive comments about Sridevi, Khushi, and Janhvi. Anshula deleted the tweet and shut the troll with her reply. She said: "Hi, I'm requesting you to refrain from using abusive language especially towards my sisters, I do not appreciate it and have therefore deleted your comments. While I am grateful for your passion and love for bhai and me, just a small correction – I was never working outside India. Let's please spread joy and good vibes. Thank you for the love."

Well done Anshula.

For those unaware, Anshula and Arjun are Boney Kapoor's kids from his first wife Mona, who passed away in 2012 due to cancer. Mona and Sridevi's death has a bizarre connection — both passed away before their kids' debut film released.

In an open letter, Boney Kapoor wrote: "To the world, she was their Chandni... the actor par excellence... their Sridevi... but to me, she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls... my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything... their life. She was the axis around which our family ran." He also added: "I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family, we have tried to face this unbearable loss."

For those uninitiated, Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai due to accidental drowning. Her mortal remains were cremated on February 28 in Mumbai with state honors. The legendary actress was draped in a tricolor flag. Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many more attended the condolence meet to pay their last respects.