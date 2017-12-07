Arjun Kapoor, who is currently shooting for Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in Uttarakhand, on Thursday (December 7) woke up to a shocking headline which was about him getting assaulted and manhandled by a drunken man on the film sets.

Reports also stated that the man, who was a driver by profession, approached his vanity van in Pithoragarh and wanted to shake hands with the actor. As Arjun complied, the driver allegedly tried to twist the actor's hand and manhandled him. Later, the man was arrested and booked for driving under the influence by the local police and slapped with a fine of Rs 500.

While the news definitely came as a shock to Arjun, the actor rubbished the reports and slammed the publications for carrying false news on Twitter adding that the headline sent his entire family into panic mode this morning.

"How come I have no clue about this happening? The crowd here has been peaceful. There might have been a disturbance off camera but the local force has never let it reach till me. My entire family was in panic this morning so using words like assault isn't cool just for effect," Arjun tweeted.

"Nobody from @TOIIndiaNews got in touch with my PR team or me to get clarity before carrying an untrue front page article about me being assaulted. Rather unfortunate & avoidable. Hope this doesn't happen in the future cause it got my family distressed and it's not appreciated," Arjun added.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing a 30-year-old cop from Delhi in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. In this film, Arjun is teaming up with his Ishaqzaade actress Parineeti Chopra after five long years for the second time after his debut film.

The movie is slated to hit the theatres in 2018.