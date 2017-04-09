Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to show some crackling chemistry in Half Girlfriend. A glimpse of their camaraderie in the upcoming movie is seen in a still that shows the two engaging a lip-lock.

Chetan Bhagat shared some pictures from the movie Half Girlfriend, and in one of those Arjun and Shraddha are seen kissing each other in the middle of a road. It appears that the kiss happens when Arjun's character, Madhav Jha, drops Shraddha, who is playing Riya Somani, on his scooter.

The picture suggests that Madhav is taken aback as if he was not expecting a kiss. The other stills show Shraddha in a sporty avatar, playing Basketball. Half Girlfriend is an adaptation of Chetan's book by the same name.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Half Girlfriend is a romantic comedy. The trailer of the movie will be released on April 10, and fans are already much excited about it. This is the first time Arjun and Shraddha are sharing the screen space.

For those waiting patiently for the #halfgirlfriend trailer on Monday, here are some special stills from the movie, only for you! pic.twitter.com/X5TTpRYW8O — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) 8 April 2017

The movie 2 States, which was also a Chetan Bhagat adaptation, was a hit. The film had featured Arjun along with Alia Bhatt. Now, fans are expecting similar magic in Half Girlfriend as well. It will hit the screens on May 19.