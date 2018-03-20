Arjun Kapoor who is currently in Patiala (Punjab) shooting for Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Namstey England, with actress Parineeti Chopra recently posted a video on his Instagram; and what we observed was hilarious.

One, Arjun Kapoor wrote 'Video Credit - Parineeti Chopra my new digital manager' — does it ring a bell? Well, Shah Rukh Khan posted on Instagram a few days back announcing that Katrina Kaif is his media manager. Looks like Arjun Kapoor is taking some social media lessons from King Khan.

Two, Arjun riding a bullet (bike) reminded us of a similar scene from the original Namastey London — when Akshay Kumar makes an entry and locks his eyes with Katrina Kaif.

Isn't this Déjà vu? Will Arjun Kapoor be able to recreate the same magic as Akshay Kumar? Well, the comparisons are unavoidable.

Parineeti Chopra also posted a picture from the location and captioned the post as: "Punjab ke khet, London ki galiyaan. Happy shooting Namaste England with my boys."

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are pairing up for the third time on screen. Before Namastey England, the duo was seen in Ishaqzaade and will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

Parineeti told news agency IANS, "More than me, Arjun should be happy as he will get to spend almost a year with me since we are shooting for two back-to-back movies. I am very excited and looking forward to both the films as he is one of my closest friends in the film industry. I am happy he is my co-star.

Namaste England is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 2007 hit film Namastey London, which was also directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.