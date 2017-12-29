Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor was recently spotted at sister Anshula's birthday party. While the siblings looked amazing, Arjun's style seemed to be copied from Shahid Kapoor.

Remember how Shahid grabbed attention in October at the Mumbai airport, where he was seen covering his head and face?

He had covered his face with a bandana while making his way to the airport. It made us wonder whether the actor was trying to hide his new look from his upcoming movie Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Similarly, Arjun was spotted covering his face in front of the shutterbugs. Speculations are rife that the actor was hiding his face to keep his new look under wraps.

Arjun was seen in a casual black tee and denim. Pinkvilla reported that the hunk was hiding his new look for the upcoming movie Namaste Canada. Directed by Vipul Shah, the movie will also star Parineeti Chopra and will go on the floors early next year.

Namastey Canada will be shot in Punjab and Canada. It is the second instalment of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Namaste London.

Arjun will be seen with Parineeti in another movie – titled Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. During the shooting in Uttarakhand, there were reports stating that Arjun was assaulted and manhandled by a drunken man on the film sets.

The news definitely came as a shock to Arjun: The actor took to twitter to rubbish the reports and slam publications for carrying false news, adding that the headline sent his entire family into panic mode.

"How come I have no clue about this happening? The crowd here has been peaceful. There might have been a disturbance off camera but the local force has never let it reach till me. My entire family was in panic this morning so using words like assault isn't cool just for effect," Arjun had tweeted.