Here's an exciting news for the fans of Arjit Taneja. The actor, who is best remembered for his role as Purab in Kumkum Bhagya, is set to return to small screen.

According to India Forums report, Arjit has bagged Gul Khan's upcoming horror series. The report says that the hunk had already shot the pilot episode with the team and the show would tentatively go on air in Star Bharat channel.

The actor, however, refused to talk about it. "I don't want to talk about it right now because nothing is confirmed as yet," Arjit told the website.

If the deal between the actor and producer gets sealed, it will be a big opportunity for the actor to work with 4 Lions Film production house that produced successful shows like Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Ishqbaaaz.

Last year, when Arjit decided to exit from Kumkum Bhagya, he had admitted that it was a risky idea quitting the top-rated show.

It's said that Arjit had quit Kumkum Bhagya as his character lost the limelight over a period of time.

Although Purab and Bulbul's chemistry was loved by millions, ever since Mrunal Thakur aka Bulbul left the show, Arjit's character seemed to have lost prominence.

Meanwhile, on Kumkum Bhagya show, Pragya (Sriti Jha) continues her mission to unmask the antagonists. Alia (Shikha Singh) handed over the property papers to Munni and asked her to get them signed from Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia).

Pragya (impersonating Munni) tried to dissuade Alia from getting the papers signed, but the latter started suspecting her. It remains to be seen if Pragya manages to save the family from getting destroyed.