  • February 11, 2017 16:26 IST
    By Reuters
Arizona mother speaks out after being deported from US
Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, 36, was deported to Mexico despite not having lived in the country since she was 14 years old. The mother to two US-born children was convicted in 2008 for using a fake social security number to work in the country. On 8 February (Wednesday), she was taken into custody by immigration agents and deported to Mexico. Her children remained in the US with her husband.
