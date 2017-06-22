Ariel Winter is not happy with Star magazine's report claiming that she pays boyfriend Levi Meaden to take care of her.

The Modern Family actress took to Twitter to blast the magazine for its fake report, pointing out that Meaden has a life outside of being her boyfriend and that he has a successful career.

"Star magazine is obviously a non-reputable source and a trash magazine, but seriously how dare you make up stuff that you have no idea about," she wrote.

"I would NEVER pay my boyfriend any sort of allowance nor would he EVER accept it if I offered," she added. "I HATE fake news but I guess that's what our world has come to."

Read her full message below:

According to Star's sources, Winter pays Meaden a wage to cook, clean and perform other household chores. "Some of Ariel's friends worry that she's throwing too much cash his way," noted the source, adding: "Why would he go on auditions when he can stay home and still collect a paycheck?"

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Winter told Gossipcop that she has a boyfriend as well as a personal assistant. But they were definitely not the same person. "Levi has not, nor would he ever, receive money from Ariel. That insinuation is incredibly insulting to our client and her relationship." Winter's spokesperson added.

Star's report seems to have stemmed from Winter's admission on Jimmy Kimmel's show in May that Meaden takes care of all the handy stuff at home and that he even cooks for her.

"My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can't cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff, he's great, he does all that," Winter explained. "I can bake a pie occasionally. Pumpkin and apple, I baked those two the other day. They were edible."

"I'm like the worst 'wifely' person," Winter joked. "Like I said, I bake those pies, he does everything else. It's great."