Satellite launch agency Arianespace is all set to launch India's GSAT-17 — the latest addition in the GSAT series of satellites of the country — from French Guiana at 2:29 am IST on Thursday, June 29.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), which made the GSAT-17, has this to say about it: "GSAT-17 is a communication satellite configured around I-3K extended bus with a lift-off mass of about 3,477 kg."

It adds: "GSAT-17 carries payloads in Normal C-band, Extended C-band and S-band to provide various communication services. GSAT-17 also carries equipment for meteorological data relay and satellite based search and rescue services being provided by earlier INSAT satellites."

GSAT-17 will be launched alongside the Hellas Sat 3-Inmarsat S EAN, and both of them will be aboard the Ariane-5. GSAT-17 is the 21st satellite from Isro that Arianespace will launch.

Arianespace says of the satellite: "GSAT‑17 will strengthen Isro's current fleet of 17 operational telecom satellites."

The countdown for the launch begins 11 hours 23 minutes before liftoff, or at 3:06 pm IST on Wednesday, June 28.

GSAT-17 is designed to provide continuity of services of operational satellites in C, Extended C and S bands.

Once launched into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) by Arianespace, GSAT-17 will be put in Geostationary orbit by Isro's Master Control Facility at Hassan in Karnataka.

According to Isro, GSAT-17 has a mission life of 15 years, during which time it will provide services as communication, meteorological data relay and satellite-based search and rescue.

That last part means GSAT-17 in space will augment India's "eye in the sky" powers when it comes to helping people after natural and man-made disasters.