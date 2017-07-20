Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Mac Miller are all set to celebrate their first anniversary in August, and in the one year they've been together Miller has proved himself to be a stellar boyfriend.

Miller was a constant source of support after the May 22 Manchester bombings at Grande's concert that left 22 fans dead, and since then their relationship has only strengthened, claims a new report.

"Everything is perfect with them, they were very much in love beforehand and it only enhanced after the Manchester tragedy," a source told HollywoodLife. "There aren't any problems in their relationship, all is well. They are a strong couple."

"Honestly, ever since Manchester they have repeatedly expressed that they can't live without each other and have made things better than they already were," the source said.

"He really proved himself to her through that. He makes her laugh and he is the one person that treats her like a normal person in a business where there are so many fake people. They trust each other. He is a genuine guy and she appreciates everything he does because it comes from a really great place," the source added.

On June 4 when Grande and a host of other musicians joined together for the One Love Manchester concert, Miller joined his girlfriend for a surprise duet that was well-received by fans. The couple performed two songs -- The Way and Miller's hit, Dang! – and Grande was spotted wearing a sparkly ring on her engagement finger that initially sparked engagement rumours.

However, neither Grande nor Miller reacted to these rumours. But that doesn't mean an engagement is not on the cards.