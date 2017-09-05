Two giants of South American football clash swords on Tuesday September 5 in the World Cup 2018 Qualifiers. Three matches remain for Lionel Messi and Co. in the ongoing tournament and La Albiceleste are still unsure if they will be able to directly qualify for Russia 2018.

Argentina are currently fifth in the CONMEBOL table after having garnered 23 points from 15 games so far. The top four teams seal direct qualification. While Brazil have sealed their World Cup berth, Argentina have to battle out the likes of Colombia, Uruguay and Chile for a place in the 2nd, 3rd or 4th spot.

In case they come 5th even after the end of the qualifiers, Argentina will progress to a tricky inter-confederation playoffs stage.

Anything below that position will be disastrous for the South American football giants.

The hosts enter the match at the back of a frustrating goalless stalemate against Uruguay and reports surfaced after the match of a possible rift between Messi and national team coach Jorge Sampaoli.

The reports, however, have been quashed by Sampaoli but we know that even a draw at this point, could be detrimental to Argentina's hopes and some real ugly dressing room battle could come out in the public.

Remember what happened after Argentina came so close to winning the Copa America Centenario last year, but couldn't. That led to Messi's brief premature international retirement decision.

Argentina's opponents Venezuela are already eliminated from the tournament and will not feature in the FIFA World Cup in Russia next year.

Match schedule

Date : September 5

: September 5 Time: 7:30 pm EST (12:30 am CET, 5 am IST - Wednesday)

7:30 pm EST (12:30 am CET, 5 am IST - Wednesday) Venue: El Monumental, Buenos Aires

Where to watch live

INDIA: Sony Ten 2/HD (TV), Sony Liv (Live stream)

ARGENTINA: TyC Sports (TV), TyC Sports Play (Live stream)

SPAIN: TDP (TV)

USA: beIN Sports en Espanol (TV), beIN Sports Connect (Live stream)

UK: No broadcast