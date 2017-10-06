Argentina, one of the giants of world football, have not been at their dominating best in the World Cup qualifiers. They need to play some quality football against Peru at La Bombonera on Thursday.

Argentina currently lie on fifth place in the South American qualifiers' points table with 24 points. They have won six and lost four, which is below par for a team like Argentina.

With only four teams gaining automatic entry from South America, Argentina in fifth place have not made the cut so far, but a win against Peru will help increase their chances of moving up the table.

Ahead of the clash, the home side learned about some unfortunate accident about their striker Sergio Aguero, who was involved in an accident last week. He will be out of action for quite some time, and will miss this match against Peru as well.

However, they have been blessed with superstars like Lionel Messi, who will be under immense pressure to score goals. One would not be surprised if coach Jorge Sampoli decides to hand Boca Junior striker Dario Benedetto his debut in this clash.

There is a serious need for Agrentina to be consistent in the upcoming two matches of the World Cup qualifiers. They have to beat Peru and Ecuador to finish in the top four, which has always been their ambition.

But, Argentina are also aware of the threat Peru bring to the table. Peru, like Argentina, are also looking to finish in the top four. The match is expected to be a close encounter that could go either way.

Peru will have to be strong on all fronts as they face a determined Argentina side. With the home team possessing players like Messi, they will need to draw some plan to tackle the Barcelona star.

Coach Ricardo Gareca will want to see the best from his players against the quality unit of Argentina.

"We consider Argentina among the best national teams in the world. They have players of superlative level. But we will go out determined to take a win because that is our mentality," PA Sport quoted coach Ricardo Gareca as saying.

Where to watch live

The match has been scheduled for 8:30 pm local time, 5am IST.

INDIA: Sony Ten 3/HD (TV), Sony Liv (Live stream)

ARGENTINA: TyC Sports (TV), TyC Sports Play (Live stream)

PERU: Tyc Sports

SPAIN: TDP (TV)

USA: beIN Sports en Espanol (TV), beIN Sports Connect (Live stream)

UK: No broadcast