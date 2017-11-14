We have a cracker of a football match on our hands this Tuesday November 14. One of the biggest fixtures of the international break features Argentina and Nigeria clashing swords in Russia.

Both nations have qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2018 and this friendly match is a dress rehersal ahead of the big event. Nigeria were the first African team to qualify for the FIFA finals. Three days later, Argentina sealed qualification following an inspirational display from Lionel Messi.

The FC Barcelona magician scored a hat-trick to pull La Albiceleste out from the jaws of missing out on qualification.

Too bad, Messi will not be seen in action on Tuesday as the 30-year-old withdrew from the squad for the match, possibly owing to getting an extended training with Barca. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Mauro Icardi are also not a part of the squad, and in all probability, Argentina football team coach Jorge Sampaoli will pair up Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala upfront.

Nigeria, meanwhile, have a strong team. Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel, Leicester FC duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho as well as Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi remain the key players.

Possible lineups:

Argentina XI: Marchesin; Mascherano, Pezzella, Mammana; Pavon, Kranevitter, Banega, Lo Celso, Di Maria; Dybala, Aguero.

Nigeria XI: Akpeyi; Balogun, Troost-Ekong, Awaziem; Abdullahi, Mikel, Ndidi, Ogu, Aina; Iheanacho, Iwobi.

ARGENTINA vs NIGERIA

Date: November 14

Time: 7 pm local time (5 pm Nigeria time, 4:30 pm GMT, 11:30 am EST, 10 pm IST)

Venue: Krasnodar Stadium, Russia

Where to watch LIVE

TV guide

No broadcast (India, UK)

TyC Sports, Canal 7 TV Publica (Argentina)

Online stream

TyC Sports Play (Argentina)

Kwese Free Sports (Nigeria)

Scores

Twitter