Argentina might be one of the giants in world football, but the South American team is yet to qualify for World Cup 2018. Hence, Argentina's last match in the South America World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador is going to be of utmost importance on Tuesday (October 10).

Argentina made life even more difficult for themselves after they were held to a goalless draw by Peru in their last home match.

Now, the situation is tricky for Argentina, they will need a win to, at least, secure a minimum of fifth place, which will allow them to play a playoff match to get into the main event.

It would be embarrassing for Argentina if they become one of the biggest absentees of World Cup 2018. That would be disaster for a number of reasons, as it would mean Lionel Messi will not be playing in Russia. Neutrals will also hope for a good performance from Argentina and pick three points to stay alive in the World Cup race.

One look at their squad, which is star-studded, it is difficult to understand about the current situation they are in.

Now, the likes of Messi, Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi have to come with their best game to help Argentina beat Ecuador.

Argentina still have a chance to quality automatically if other results go in their favour as well. They should consider themselves lucky as they are going to play against a team, Ecuador, who have already been eliminated from the competition.

Ecuador will have a different team for this clash as the many of their veterans including Walter Ayovi and Alexander Dominguez have been left out.

The likes of Antonio Valencia will also not be available for the clash, which has weakened the home team, who will be determined to end their World Cup qualifiers campaign on a high.

Argentina, on paper, look favourite for three points, but the way things have gone for the Albiceleste this campaign, anything is possible.

Where to watch live

Argentina vs Ecuador is scheduled for 6:30 pm local time, 5 am IST. Here are the TV and live streaming options.

India: No live coverage

Argentina: TyC Sports (TV), TyC Sports Play (Live stream)

Ecuador: Tyc Sports

USA: beIN Sports en Espanol (TV), beIN Sports Connect (Live stream)

UK: No broadcast