Argentina and Chile go into their match in Buenos Aires under pressure to pick up the three points. With the competitive nature of the South American qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup, neither team can afford to lose this match on Thursday.

Chile lead Argentina by a point going into this encounter and currently sit in the fourth and final automatic qualifying place. With Brazil looking comfortable at the top, it looks like being a battle between Uruguay, Ecuador, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Paraguay and Peru for the remaining three automatic qualifying places, making the final six matches that remain, all the more important.

Brazil currently lead the standings on 27 points, with Uruguay on 23. Ecuador and Chile have 20 each, followed by Argentina (19), Colombia (18), Paraguay (15), Peru (14), Bolivia (7) and Venezuela (5).

With all the attacking resources at their disposal, the key for Argentina will be to pick the right attackers for this match against Chile, which going by both sides' style of play, should provide plenty of entertainment. Lionel Messi is a natural selection, but it will be interesting to see who else Edgardo Bauza chooses to play alongside the Barcelona superstar.

One player, who looks unlikely to feature for the Albiceleste, however, is the Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, who is struggling with a thigh injury, picked up in the game against Sampdoria last weekend.

"Paulo Dybala trained separately from the rest of the team [on Tuesday] and the minor injury to his left thigh has shown improvement," a statement from the Argentine football federation said. "Based on the evaluation, his progress is to be monitored day-to-day."

Another high-profile forward, who suffered an injury during his club's match over the weekend is Alexis Sanchez.

The Arsenal striker was mowed down by a horrible tackle from James McClean on Saturday, and while Arsene Wenger said the player's ankle was in a bad condition, Sanchez trained for Chile this week, suggesting he will be a part of the starting XI against Argentina.

When and where to watch live

Argentina vs Chile is set to begin at 8.30pm local time, 11.30pm GMT, 7.30pm ET, 5 am IST (Friday). Live Streaming and TV information is below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv.

Argentina, Chile and Latin America: TV: TYC Sports. Live Streaming: TYC Play.

USA, Canada, Australia, Middle East, France: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.