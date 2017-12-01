Sylvia Plath was not wrong when she said: "There must be quite a few things that a hot bath won't cure, but I don't know many of them."

There are bath bombs to make the experience more beautiful and relaxing. And now there are weed-infused bath bombs to take things a notch higher! Yes, you heard it right. You can now literally take a bath in marijuana.

Smoking weed while soaked in a hot tub could be the best thing one can ask for after a stressful day, but now there's something more tempting than that.

Japanese skincare brand Mirai Clinical is selling these weed-packed bath bombs that contain CBD (Cannabidiol) oil and can make a huge difference to those suffering from chronic pain.

According to metro.co.uk, these bath bombs don't contain any THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) so you won't be feeling high or "stoned". But it contains CBD, which is a pretty powerful ingredient that can help in everything from calming anxiety to curing insomnia.

These bath bombs claim to not only relax the mind but also soothe the body. And, the lemongrass essential oil is expected to make the bath smell fresh and lovely.

This product is available online for $8 (£5.92), but Mirai doesn't ship internationally. Then again, Mirai Clinical is not the only brand to sell such weed-infused bath bombs.

A number of other brands are following this trend and their products are already available on the market. These include Lit Kit and De La Beuh's CBD bombs.

The former one boasts of being infused with "essential oils and the finest cannabis."