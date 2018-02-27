For all the budding photographers (and Instagrammers) out there, Japanese camera and DSLR company Canon has announced two new entry-level DSLRs -- the 24-megapixel Canon EOS 1500D and the 18-megapixel Canon EOS 3000D.

The EOS 1500D, as the name would suggest, is the successor to Canon's best-selling entry-level DSLR the EOS 1300D. The new camera packs a bigger 24.1-megapixel sensor compared to the 18 megapixel unit on the previous model. On the other hand, the EOS 3000D is a brand new addition aimed at novice users and one that makes Canon's entry-level cameras even more affordable than before.

Aimed at casual photographers who are looking to move up from a smartphone to their first DSLR, both new cameras feature Canon's "Scene Intelligent Auto" mode that enables simple point-and-shoot photography and makes it easier to take Instagram-ready photos. The cameras come with a bunch of creative filters in addition to the standard shooting modes, such as soft focus, toy camera, fish-eye, miniature and an "artsy-grainy" black and white filter. They also feature Wi-Fi and NFC (only with the 1500D) and also a "features guide" for beginners.

Apart from that, to transfer the photos and videos shot with the cameras, users will need the Canon Camera Connect app, which is available to download on both Android and iOS. Besides, the app also enables remote shooting capability and the option to adjust the camera settings using their smartphone. This comes in very handy while taking selfies and groupfies using a tripod.

Canon EOS 1500D and EOS 3000D Specifications

Talking about the technical specifications, both the cameras feature Canon's DIGIC 4+ image processor, FullHD video recording at 30 frames per second (fps), 9-point phase detection auto focus (PDAF), 3fps burst shooting speed and 100-6400 ISO range that's expandable up to 128,000.

The EOS 1500D sports the same 24-megapixel sensor as in most other Canon APS-c format cameras. That said, it has got slightly more features than the EOS 3000D, like the metal lens mount, pop-up flash, built-in speaker and dioptre adjustment for the optical viewfinder. As mentioned before, the EOS 1500D also comes with NFC connectivity. The camera also enables the user to automatically embed copyright information in the images taken with the camera. Other features include image rating (0-5 stars), index display, 1.5x to 10x magnification, jump display and a slideshow with five different transition effects and option for background music.

The more affordable Canon EOS 3000D features an 18-megapixel sensor, a plastic lens mount and a flash that needs to be raised manually. It does not come with NFC support and only offers Wi-Fi connectivity.

The EOS 1500D has a 3-inch LCD screen, while the EOS 3000D sports a slightly smaller 2.7-inch LCD screen.

Pricing and availability

The exact pricing and availability details of Canon EOS 1500D and EOS 3000D are yet to be announced for the Indian market. However, in the US, the Canon EOS 1500D, which comes bundled with EF-S 18-55mm IS II kit lens, is priced at $550 (approx. Rs 35,700) and will be available from April, while the EOS 3000D is expected to be priced about $100 less at around $450 (approx. Rs 29,200).

Having said that, Canon India will most likely reveal the Indian prices closer to the launch in India which is expected to be held toward the end of March this year.