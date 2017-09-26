When a section of the audience has decided to boycott Dileep's upcoming Malayalam movie Ramaleela in the wake of actor's arrest in connection with the abduction case of a popular south Indian actress, many others, in contrast, have come forward in support of its release.

The debut directorial venture of Arun Gopy hit a major roadblock ever since Dileep's name started surfacing in connection with the sensational case. After postponing the release date multiple times, the makers have finally locked September 28 as its release date.

Celebrities, including Dileep's ex-wife and actress Manju Warrier, actors Murali Gopy, Joy Mathew, Shaju Sreedhar, filmmakers Jude Anthany Joseph, Aashiq Abu and Ranjith Sankar took to social media to express their opinion on the matter and urged netizens to watch the movie, as hundreds of people have worked for making it. Vineeth Sreenivasan has also revealed that he will watch the Dileep-starrer in the theatre.

Manju, who will be locking horns with Dileep at the Kerala box office on September 28, with the release of her next Udaharanam Sujatha took the high road with her recent Facebook post asking audience not to boycott the movie based on personal disagreement with someone.

"It is unfortunate to hear of people planning to boycott Ramaleela. Personal disagreement should not affect movies as many people work hard to make a film. The crew members of a movie become happy only after getting positive response about it from the audience. Hundreds of families depend on this industry and if people decide not to see a film in theatres, there won't be any producers to invest in cinema. It will destroy the lives of many. This should not happen. Ramaleela is a big-budget entertainer produced by Tomichan Mulakuppadam. It is also the dream project of debutant Arun Gopy. None of us have the right to boycott any movie. Let people watch Ramaleela [translated from Malayalam]," Manju posted on her social media page.

Apart from Udaharanam Sujatha, Ramaleela will also be facing competition with Tovino Thomas' Tharangam and Biju Menon's Sherlock Toms this weekend.

