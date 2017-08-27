Body shaming is something that can be traced back to mid-19th century in England, the time when the first book on dieting — Diet and Health: With Key to the Calories — by Lulu Hunt Peters was published.

Though the standard of beauty for men/women has changed over time, body shaming has been a constant.

In the 21st century, when everything is a click away and people have a medium to present their opinion, body shaming on social media is increasing. Social media also becoming a medium of fighting back against it.

Even celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Emma Stone have stood up against it. Thus it is that the message of not to criticise someone on the basis of their body type is spreading.

Then again, we often body-shame people without even realising it. The person on the receiving end may feel hurt but won't even say a word under such circumstances.

Here are a few statements that are guilty of unintended body-shaming:

I look so fat

When you say this with a feeling of disgust, it means you consider a fat person unattractive. Avoid making such statements, as it may make the other person feel bad.

You are so brave to wear that

Wearing the type of clothes one wants doesn't depend on the shape and size of the body.

You are not fat/skinny. You are beautiful

When someone says this, it seems that fat is bad word. Beauty and body-type are not related. Both fat and skinny can be beautiful.

Do you have any health issues?

Maybe they do, maybe they don't. No need to just assume it. Moreover, people have a tendency of linking fat with ill-health, but that's not true. There is no point of generalising it.

You would look great if you lose/gain weight

Such a statement could be taken as an indirect jab at a person, because the speaker things he or she looks ugly or unattractive now. If you are paying a compliment, try to do so without bringing in negativity.

Why don't you go to the gym or diet?

When you are asking someone to gym or go on a diet it is implying that the person is fat and he/she looks ugly and therefore need to lose weight. Worst part, may be the person was happy with his/her body type and your statement made him/her feel hurt and insecure about their looks.

Do you really want to eat that much?

When you are asking someone this, you could not only be hurting them but also hinting that they aren't beautiful.

Moreover, there are a lot of people who turn to food when they are upset. You could be pointing to that without knowing the real problem.

Until and unless a person is sick and is precribed not to eact much, such a statement is hurtful.

