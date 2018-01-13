We all have heard about cheating in a relationship, but do you know what's microcheating? It refers to cheating one's partner in several little ways without even realising it.

When your actions tend to attract someone closer to you outside your relationship.

"You might be engaging in microcheating if you secretly connect with another person on social media, if you share private jokes, if you downplay the seriousness of your relationship to your partner or if you enter their name under a code in your phone," Metro quoted psychologist Melanie Schiller as saying.

These are all signs that you are having a "covert flirtation" and that you are keeping it secret from your partner. "If you feel you have something to hide – ask yourself why," the psychologist suggests.

Secret flirting with others doesn't point towards your relationship being destroyed, but you should question yourself whether you are being completely fair to your partner.

You should question yourself regarding your actions like: Why are you doing it? What will you get out of doing so? Will your actions end up hurting your partner? the report in Metro suggested.

If you suspect your partner of microcheating on you, here are the signs and symptoms you should look for, according to Melanie:

If your partner is having private conversations or online chats.

If he/she quickly shuts down when you enter the room

If they are reaching out to an ex to mark an anniversary or other intimate events

However, it's pretty hard to find out whether your partner is actually microcheating on you or not because of its nature, the psychologist says. "You have intuition for a reason and it tells you when things are not right," she elucidated.

"If things don't add up, if you catch your partner in a lie, if they are behaving in an uncharacteristic way, bring it up. At the end of the day, you should never feel nervous to raise something that is bothering you with your partner. As long as you're asking questions in a calm, rational manner, then any decent partner will hear you out and try to assuage your concerns," Melanie elaborated in the report published in Metro.