It appears like Samsung is ready to launch more handsets from its Galaxy A-series as purported renders of the Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) have hit the internet, giving a good view of how it will look like when released.

The South Korean technology giant is tight-lipped on the release date of its upcoming Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) but reports have claimed that they would be unveiled early next year.

Interestingly, popular tipster Steve H @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice website have uploaded a video showing the handsets from every possible angle. The devices are seen with metal-and-glass design, bezel-less display, dual camera on the front, and a fingerprint sensor on the back. [VIDEO at the end of the story]

New renders of the Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018) come a few days after their schematic diagrams with Infinity Display and fingerprint sensor in the back under the camera were leaked on Weibo by a Chinese user.

The Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018) has been spotted on Geekbench site with model number Samsung SM-A530F. It is seen with an Exynos 7885 chipset clocking at 1.59 GHz, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM, a single-core score of 1541 and multi-core score of 4351. It is also reported that the device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, a 4GB RAM, a 32GB storage (with microSD card slot) and an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A7 (2018) with model number SM-A720x has made it to GFXBench website. It is expected to have a 5.5-inch full HD display, an octa-core processor clocking at 2.1GHz, a 4GB RAM, a 32GB of internal storage, a 16MP main camera with autofocus and LED flash, and a 16MP front-snapper.