It has been reported that HMD Global will announce a handful of Nokia devices, including Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 9 aka Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 1 at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC 2018). The Finnish company hasn't revealed anything officially except that it has scheduled a press event at the technology festival but purported renders of the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1 have been leaked online ahead of its launch.

HMD Global has scheduled a press event at 08:30 PM IST (03:00 PM GMT | 04:00 PM CET | 10:00 AM EST | 07:00 AM PST) on February 25, a day ahead of the MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. It is expected to unveil handsets like Nokia 9 aka Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 3310 4G and Nokia 1.

Now, popular leakster Evan Blass @evleaks has shared renders of the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1 on his Twitter page. It is not official yet but it has caused quite a stir among the Nokia fans as he has a good record of revealing renders of products ahead of launch.

Evan Blass has also claimed that the Nokia 7 Plus would come with Android One.

The Nokia 7 Plus was earlier seen on Geekbench site with a Qualcomm a Snapdragon 660 processor, and a 4GB RAM. It is also expected to feature a 6-inch screen with 18:9 aspect ratio, Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, a 64GB storage with microSD card slot, and a dual main camera.

Meanwhile, nothing much has been leaked on the Nokia 1 but the renders shared by Evan Blass have indicated that it will sport a regular 16:9 aspect ratio screen, a camera on the back with LED flash and another one on the front. It is said to be a low-end handset, so we can't expect much on specification front.