Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are one of the hottest on-screen couples in the industry. The duo was recently spotted together at the Mumbai airport, giving rise to speculation of dating.

According to earlier reports, Jacqueline and Sidharth became close during their A Gentleman days. Though the movie tanked at the box office, their on and off screen chemistry became the talk of the town.

It was said that their closeness was the reason why Alia Bhatt parted ways with Sidharth. However, the Highway actress and Jackie tried to rubbish all these rumors by sharing her photos with Alia on Instagram.

But, people had noticed a close bond between Sid and Jacqueline during their movie promotions. Even when the duo appeared on Koffee With Karan, their chemistry was evident.

Reports were doing the rounds that the A Gentleman pair started to keep distance after their "chemistry" became a huge topic of discussion. But recently, they were spotted together at the airport and it is said that they were returning from Abu Dhabi.

Jacqueline was shooting for Salman Khan starrer Race 3 in Abu Dhabi, but what Sid has been doing there is still not known. In the video, the two are seen coming out of the airport together, but it was visibly evident that they were embarrassed to be clicked together.

Last year in October, Jacqueline had talked about her relationship with Sidharth and cat-fight with Alia in an interview.

"I picked up the phone and called her. I told Alia that I don't care what people say or mean, or how they judge me. They can think anything about me. But I do care about what she thinks of me. I spoke to her about this whole unfollowing incident, which is in no way the truth. I follow over a thousand people. Alia and I have so much banter on Twitter and I didn't even actually realise that I was not following her on Instagram. We are always having conversations on Twitter, so I was thinking, 'Are people retarded? Don't they see all that?'," Jacqueline had told DNA.

"Alia was really cute. She laughed and said, 'Next time we meet, let's click loads of selfies and put them up!' (Laughs) We planned to take over Instagram like that. We had a good laugh over it. But honestly, I don't like people coming between me and my co-stars."

Well, the relationship between Sid and Jackie is still a mystery, but their chemistry is still unbeatable.