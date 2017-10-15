Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to romance onscreen again in Tiger Zinda Hai, but reports suggest that the former real-life couple may consider reviving their relationship.

It has been reported that Salman and Katrina bonded so well on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai that the onlookers started thinking if there is a possibility of them coming back together as a couple.

The actress has again started seeking and following Salman's advises on almost all her career decisions, and the two used to spend a lot of time together on the sets of the film too, the report stated.

"Earlier even after she became a star, Katrina wouldn't sign a single film without consulting Salman. She stopped that practice after she grew close to Ranbir Kapoor. But now Katrina is urgently trying to rediscover her bearings. She won't be making one move without Salman's approval," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Although the source did not confirm any chance of Salman and his former girlfriend reviving their past affair, the possibility has not been ruled out either.

"It's too early to say. Katrina never stopped being close to Salman even when she got into a relationship with Ranbir. The two are very close. But are they close enough to rekindle their past relationship? Only time will tell," the source added.

The report also stated that Katrina's role in Tiger Zinda Hai was much limited but Salman asked the director to increase her screen time, and the request was accepted.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai is a sequel of the hit movie Ek Tha Tiger. The movie is expected to have high flying acting sequences. It is one of the most awaited flicks of this year -- as it marks the comeback of the hit pairing.