It may be just a marketing gimmick, but some may not be happy with the way Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi releases its smartphones in different countries with different names though they share the same specifications.

Xiaomi recently released the Redmi Note 5 in India, which had been released as the Redmi 5 Plus in China last year. Now, it has launched the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which is already available in Indian market, as the Redmi Note 5 in its home country with some cosmetic touches.

The Chinese technology giant has launched the Redmi Note 5 (not the Indian version) in its home country in two variants — 3GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at 1,099 yuan, and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage priced at 1,699 yuan. But what may disappoint Xiaomi fans in China is that the new handset is almost identical to the Redmi Note 5 Pro that was launched in India last month.

The two handsets (Redmi Note 5 in China and Redmi Note 5 Pro in India) share several key specifications like a 5.99-inch full-HD touchscreen with 1,080x2,160 pixel (403 ppi density) display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging 5V/2A. Also, they both run MIUI 9, based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

There is a slight difference in terms of camera but it's not a significant one. Both the handsets have a dual 12MP + 5MP (f/2.0, 1.12 μm) main camera setup with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash, but the difference is that the 12MP main camera in the Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with f/2.2 aperture and 1.25 μm pixel size, while the one in the Redmi Note 5 has f/1.9 aperture and 1.4μm pixel size.

In terms of the front camera, the Redmi Note 5 Pro mounts a 20MP sensor, while the Redmi Note 5 has a 13MP snapper.

It may be mentioned that Xiaomi released two devices — the Redmi Note 5 (a replica of the Redmi 5 Plus in China) and the Redmi Note 5 Pro — in India last month.