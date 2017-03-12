A man driving a BMW car, purportedly in an inebriated state, hit a number of vehicles and also smashed into a wall in Delhi on Sunday morning, resulting in the injury of at least four people and partial and complete destruction of several two and four-wheelers. The incident took place in the RK Puram area of Delhi at 8 am on Sunday morning.

This is not the first time a BMW car has grabbed headlines for such an accident. International Business Times, India, takes a look at 10 such instances in the past few months where BMW cars and their drivers have been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

1. March 12, 2017: A man driving a BMW in an inebriated state first hit a car and then and auto and then rammed into a wall in the RK Puram area of Delhi on Sunday, March 12. The wall he hit collapsed on the other side, damaging several two wheelers kept there. At least four people were injured in the accident.

2. February 18, 2017: Two people — one in a BMW and another in a high-end sports bike — were "racing" on the Mumbai Expressway to Nashik when the BMW suddenly braked, causing a truck behind it to hit and injure another man.

3. February 9, 2017: Balraj Singh Randhawa and Harmehtab Singh Rarewala reportedly ran over Akansh Sen with the former's BMW in the early hours of February 9 in Chandigarh. Akansh is the nephew of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's wife.

4. January 24, 2017: A man named Ajay Manchanda, driving his BMW in an inebriated state, rammed into a bike and then a Suzuki WagonR in the Rajouri Garden area of Delhi. The couple on the bike had a close shave. Reports quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Manchanda was too drunk to stand straight after he was pulled out from his car.

5. January 22, 2017: One Shoaib Kohli was speeding when he rammed his BMW into an Uber cab near the Munirka flyover in Delhi on Sunday, January 22. The impact resulted in the death of the Uber driver — on his first day at the job — on the spot.

6. October 16, 2016: A 25-year-old textile-shop-owner named Venkatesh was driving his BMW in an inebriated state while returning from a party in Chennai when he rammed the car into a bike that had two youngsters on it. Both youngsters were injured in the incident, which occurred in the Raja Annamalaipuram area of Chennai on Sunday, October 16, 2016.

6. August 8, 2016: 20-year-old Siddharth Raj Kumar was arrested after he mowed down a scrap-collector under the jurisdiction of the Bangur Nagar police station in Mumbai around 5 pm on August 8, 2016. He had tried to flee the spot, leading a local mob to thrash him before they handed him over to the police.

7. July 2, 2016: Rajasthan MLA Nandkishore Maharia's son Siddharth rammed his BMW into an auto-rickshaw, completely destroying it, in the early hours of Saturday, July 2, 2016. At least three people were killed and five were injured in the incident. Efforts were made to shield Siddharth, but the long arm of the law finally caught up with him. His BMW can be seen in the picture above.

8. May 13, 2016: A senior corporate executive named Samrat Chadha was booked by the police after he rammed his BMW into an auto-rickshaw while driving in an inebriated state in the Indiranagar area of Bengaluru on Saturday, May 13, 2016.

10. April 16, 2016: Gym-owner Vinod Dedha was reportedly "racing" a friend when his BMW hit four people near the Noida stadium on April 16, 2016. One of the four people later succumbed to injuries in hospital. Dedha had fled the spot after brandishing a pistol at the mob gathered at the location of the accident, but later surrendered to the police.