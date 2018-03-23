Here's some exciting news for fans of some of the biggest Bollywood actors across the world as they will likely be able to see their favorite stars on one platform soon.

Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez have reportedly been approached for a world tour. If everything goes as planned, the tour will begin around September-October this year.

"While the dates haven't been decided yet, it's definitely taking shape on paper. The organisers are hoping to schedule it around September-October this year. Considering these stars are among the biggest and busiest names in Bollywood at the moment, it will take some time to work out their dates," a source told DNA.

Big stars uniting for such tours in nothing unusual. "Back in the day, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been on world tours together. There have been many such stage shows that have seen superstars collaborate. When there was no social media, this was the only way fans in other countries could see their favourite actors in person," the source added.

Salman Khan organises Da-Bangg tour every year and Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhudheva, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul are usually seen with him on these tours. Last year, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Katrina and Aditya Roy Kapur, along with rapper Badshah went for a series of shows across the US.

However, what's unique in the upcoming tour is that it has all the A-listed stars, who have proved their versatility as an actor in recently released films.