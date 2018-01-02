If you think that protein bars can help you in boosting your health, you are wrong. Protein bars actually result in making you fat, health experts reveal.

All the health conscious people who spend abundant time in the gym to shed weight and build muscle often munch on protein bars which actually make them gain weight instead of shedding it.

Reports reveal that most of the popular protein bars harm your health more than benefitting it.

A research was carried out by Protectivity insurance which checked fat, protein, carb and sugar content in around 50 popular protein bars and it came up with a shocking finding.

Some of the protein products contain more saturated fats than Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Big Mac burgers.

According to a Daily Star report, the findings revealed that:

Nutramino's coconut-flavoured protein bar contains 9.9 grams of saturated fat, which is just 0.1 gram less than the McDonald's Big Mac burger.

Phd's chocolate Smart Bars were also found to be bad for health as it contains around 7grams of artery-clogging substances.

PowerBar's Protein Plus 30 percent Lemon Cheesecake comprised of 19.5 gram of sugar, the findings revealed.

Nutramino's caramel and Sis. Protein's caramel bars too contain a teaspoon of sugar which will add calories to your diet.

These bars provide you with some proteins but apart from that, they add unwanted calories to your diet.

A spokesperson for National Health Service (NHS) revealed about some issues with protein bars:

"The practicality and similarity to everyday confectionary make protein bars a very popular pre or post-workout option for fitness enthusiasts. However, it's important to remember that these bars are a supplement, not a food," A Daily Star report quoted.

"Before we even talk about protein, a lot of these products are made with synthetic sweeteners or sugar, neither of which has much nutritional value. It's important not to ignore other areas of nutrition when trying to find ways to increase your protein intake."

"While these bars can provide the level of protein needed for building and repairing muscles, they often lack a lot of the essential amino acids that are the true building blocks of muscle building."

Also, Dr Daniel Fenton, of the London Doctors Clinic made us aware of the bars and shakes we consume for enhancing our health.

"Whilst we like to think protein bars and powder contain only the good we need, they are filled with preservatives, artificial colours and sweeteners, thickeners and even oils and fats which can contribute to high cholesterol, despite the muscle benefits you may gain," Dr Fenton told Daily Star.

"Protein-based products are designed to help you build muscle mass, so they certainly will increase weight. Furthermore, if you are just consuming protein bars as your main source of food then you will inevitably gain weight," he added.

The report even claims that over-consumption of protein bars can be deadly for us as per experts.

"The body is a phenomenal machine that utilises only what it requires and is very good at getting rid of excess products, which is why high protein diets are fairly (but not totally) harmless," Dr Fenton said.

"But truthfully, too much protein can be dangerous. Everything in excess can lead to severe consequences – even too much water can cause low sodium, brain swelling and ultimately death," he added.