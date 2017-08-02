Cricket rules the roost in India, but there is a positive fan following of the world's most popular game, football, as well. The Premier League is one of the most watched leagues in the world and also in India. And fans in the country always have a dream of watching them in front of their eyes.

Only a select few can achieve their dreams, may be those rich blokes, who can afford the flight fares and match tickets.

However, there is some good news for Premier League fans in India as Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas met Premier League's international relations manager Tim Vine and opened up talks if there is a realistic chance for teams to play in India during the off-season.

With the FIFA U-17 World Cup set to take place in India in a few months, such kind of news can give a boost to the sport, which has always remained under the shadow of cricket. It remains to be seen which city will get to host the matches, if it finally comes true. Srinivas informed that many states are open to the idea.

"A number of states have shown a keen interest in hosting Premier League matches. It's (Premier League clubs to India) very much on the cards. The ministry will not be involved in conducting the matches, but we will encourage it," Indian Express quoted Srinivas as saying.

"Our discussion last month focused more on PL activity in India — and how we are involved in bringing the clubs to India."

It looks interesting, but hosting a Premier League side is not going to be easy. They are accustomed to playing in world-class standards stadium, but with some wonderful venues, which will hosts the U-17 World Cup, it could be used if the deal sees a green light.

This may just be a start of something big in India, and with teams always looking to expand their business in Asian countries, clubs may not shy away from India.

Top teams like Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool already have a huge fans base in India, and if these clubs come to India, it will be a win-win situation for all.