If the latest buzz is anything to go by then television celebrities Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri are dating each other.

Akanksha, who made her TV debut with mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesha, met Paras of Splitsvilla fame through a mutual friend a few months ago and hit it off instantly.

However, the duo rubbished the dating rumours claiming that they are just good friends. "Paras is a good company. I have only a few friends in Mumbai and he is just one of them. Frankly, I'm not ready for a relationship as of now. I'm focusing on my career and this great show that I'm working on," Akansha told Tellychakkar.com.

Paras, who is currently busy with Badho Bahu, said: "We are good friends. Both of us are not social at all, we met through a mutual friend and we just clicked. Akanksha and I are just so similar. Our families are so similar. We both are non-alcoholic, non-smoker, not party animals, so we clicked instantly."

However, on further probing, the actor confessed that there is something more than friendship between them. "Honestly there's nothing as of now. We are in the process of knowing each other. Maybe in the future! About the feelings, yeah you can say that it is something that is little more than friendship," Paras reverted.

With this, we wonder if Paras and Akanksha will be the new lovebirds in town.