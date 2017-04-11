Kylie Jenner has stepped out of the Kardashian-Jenner league and started her own reality show, but looks like her sisters are not happy with her move. According to reports, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are not "thrilled" with Kylie going solo with her reality show.

Also Read: Sibling rivalry: Why is Kim Kardashian irritated with Khloe Kardashian's new body?

On Monday, Kylie officially announced her own E! spin-off series titled Life of Kylie. "Life of Kylie will document not only how she spends her professional time but also her personal time," read a press release from E! announcing the show.

The 19-year-old sent fans into a frenzy after she announced her new show. Her family members, including mother Kris Jenner and her sisters, are excited and support Life of Kylie, but there are some jealousy and sibling rivalry.

"The show has been in talks for months. The family is excited about it. Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] really are the next generation," a source told PEOPLE, adding, "Kylie, 19, and Kendall, 21, are what keeps the entire family relevant. But that being said, there's still a twinge of sibling rivalry."

"Overall, everyone is really happy about it," the source said. "But of course, there's some jealousy that comes along with all the attention that Kylie is getting."

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian have done around nine spin-off shows, including Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Khloe & Lamar and Rob & Chyna, but this is the first time that someone from the Kardashian-Jenner clan has got a solo show.

Life of Kylie will follow the 19-year-old as she "navigates her unique life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics."

The show will show her personal life, including spending time with family and friends.