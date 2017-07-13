Like any other mommies, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mira Rajput want the best first birthday celebration for their newborns. However, reports suggest this desire has started a battle between the two ladies.

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's baby Taimur Ali Khan's birthday is on December 20. On the other side, Shahid Kapoor and Mira's toddler Misha Kapoor's big day is on August 26. It has been reported that the makers of Peppa Pig (British preschool animated TV series) approached Mira for a theme party on Misha's birthday.

However, Bebo came to know about it and reportedly wants the same kind of celebration for the first birthday of Taimur. This reportedly has caused a small spat between the two mothers.

"Hosting a Peppa Pi-themed party for Shahid Kapoor's daughter will help them gain more popularity in India. When Kareena heard about it, she insisted on having the cartoon character and the same them for Taimur's birthday on December 20. But since it's a few months away, Bebo wants to hold a meet and greet session with the cartoon figure when it comes to India," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

The report added that while Kareena and Mira have already begun extensive planning for the birthdays, Saif and Shahid have steered clear of the matter. Well, it will be interesting to see which mommy will throw the best birthday party.

After Shah Rukh Khan's Abram, Taimur and Misha are two popular star kids among the group of toddlers. Some of Taimur's latest pictures had appeared on social media, and had soon gone viral.