Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar and his rumoured lady-love Nitibha Kaul are again in news. A video has been leaked on social media that apparently shows Manveer and Nitibha kissing each other in a party.

The video appears to be from Bigg Boss 10 success party, where Manveer is seen dancing to some peppy numbers. Suddenly Nitibha comes in the frame, and Manveer is seen going close to her. In the first glance, it appears like Manveer held Nitibha's face and kissed her. But, a closer look in the video suggests that he was just telling something into her ears as the music was loud.

One Bigg Boss fan Instagram account shared the video, claiming that the two were caught kissing each other. However, most of the viewers of the video expressed their views in the comment section saying that Manveer was just telling something into Nitibha's ears and was not kissing her.

Nevertheless, the duo seemed to be very comfortable with each other. Although there have been constant rumours about Manveer dating Nitibha, both of them have been denying the buzz, saying they are just good friends.

While Manveer had always maintained that he was single during Bigg Boss 10, he had later admitted that he is a married man with a daughter, but his wife had left him. He had said that he was married in 2014 but things turned sour between them, and thus, they have been staying separately for over one-and-half-years now.

Now this video of Manveer and Nitibha closely dancing together at a party again made the rumours about their affair fresh. Check the video here: