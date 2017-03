After reconciliation rumours with estranged wife Jennifer Garner, now Ben Affleck has been linked with another ex, Jennifer Lopez.

According to reports, Affleck and Lopez are giving their ill-fated romance another whirl.

RadarOnline reported that Affleck and Lopez, who ended their engagement in 2004, are getting back together and this might just bring the Batman actor and Garner's marriage to an end.

Affleck and Lopez met recently during a script meeting and it was like they had never split up.

"She was actually blushing when he kissed her in greeting. There's so much chemistry between them, all the other folks ... could have been invisible," RadarOnline quoted an insider as saying.

Affleck is desperate to work with Lopez (because Gigli did soooo well!) and despite Garner's protests he tried to cast the Shades of Blue actress in Live by Night opposite him.

"Jen was always paranoid about JLo and it looks like she was right. Ben and Jen have been meeting in secret, and tongues are wagging that they're serious about making it work this time," the tabloid quoted another source as saying.

The tabloid also pointed out that Lopez is giving the green signal to Affleck and is talking about the relationship in the Press.

"I think different time, different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there," she said in a recent interview.

However, Gossip Cop has debunked the report and said the reports of Affleck and JLo coming together are not true.

JLo and Affleck called off their engagement in January 2004.

In 2014, the actress opened up about her break up and said it crushed her soul and destroyed her dream.

"It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest," JLo said in her memoir, True Love, published by Celebra, a Penguin Random House imprint.