The CW has finally confirmed the renewal of the Archie comics-based TV series Riverdale. It is not confirmed yet whether the much-anticipated series will make a mid-season debut by the end of this year or not.

Also read: Riverdale Episode 7: Will Archie turn into a witch and Jughead into a werewolf?

The news has been confirmed by Archie Comics on Twitter. It is often described as Twin peaks meets Gossip Girl. As the first six episodes have been aired until now, it has experienced ups and downs in terms of ratings.

According to variety, the TV series adds a healthy 78% in the CW-coveted 18-34 demographic in Nielsen's Live+7 ratings with an average of a 0.4 in the 18-49 demographic and 1.16 million viewers.

The series has brought life to characters Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Miss Grundy, Kevin Cooper, Reggie Mantle, Cheryl Blossom, Josie and the Pussycats. It features KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones and Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom.

Riverdale currently airs on CW at 9 pm EST. You can also catch up new episode on Netflix every week.

CW's Riverdale is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive production by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater.