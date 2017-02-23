Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek have not been on good terms ever since the former parted ways with Colors TV. However, it looks like Krushna is now willing to end the rivalry and join hands with the ace stand-up comedian, who runs The Kapil Sharma Show.

Krushna recently called Kapil the number one stand-up comedian and expressed his desire to work with him soon.

"Yes definitely. People would be interesting to see both of us on stage. I think that would be like Shah Rukh and Salman doing a film together. That would be a lot of fun. That time will definitely come," Krushna told PTI when asked if there is any chance of he and Kapil working together.

"I want to work with him because he is a great stand up comedian. I think he is a better stand-up comedian than all of us, as far as stand-up comedy is concerned. In acting, I could give tough competition, but I consider him number one in stand-up comedy. It would be wonderful to share stage with him someday. I would love to. Now I don't know what Kapil says," he added.

Krushna's comedy show titled Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza ended in January. However, The Kapil Sharma Show is still running successfully. Now, is Krushna willing to join Kapil's show? Well, only time will tell if Kapil will want to collaborate with Krushna or prefers to give him a cold shoulder.