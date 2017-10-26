Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan will be seen in a lead role after a long time in Tera Intezaar movie which also features Sunny Leone. But the actor said that he agreed to be a part of the film because he wanted to spend some time with the sizzling diva.

At the trailer launch of Tera Intezaar, Arbaaz made some comments that suggest that he is in awe of Sunny. "One of the reasons I did the film was to spend some time with Sunny. She is wonderful and we had a great time shooting in abroad," IANS quoted Arbaaz as saying at the event.

He even said that although he is not a fan of Bigg Boss show hosted by Salman, he had watched all the episodes of the show when Sunny was part of it.

"Though I do not watch Bigg Boss every day, I like watching the show. Earlier, I followed and I watched all the episodes when Sunny was in the show," he said.

It is little strange to see that Arbaaz has so much of free time that he chooses to feature in a movie just to spend time with Sunny.

Arbaaz also said that Dabangg 3 is in the scripting stage, and added that Sunny can be a part of the film for a special song. Meanwhile, the trailer of Tera Intezaar received an average and mixed response from the viewers.

While some called it interesting, others found it bad. Some also did not like the pairing of Sunny and Arbaaz, as they felt the latter looked much older. The movie is slated to be released on November 24.