Celebrity couple Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora officially ended their 17 years of marriage last year. The New Year seems to have something new in store for Arbaaz – did he find new love?

Well, it looks like so! A few pictures of him with an unidentified woman in Mumbai have been doing the rounds online.

The woman and Arbaaz seemed to be in a hurry and the woman didn't seem to be camera-friendly. She covered her face when she saw the paparazzi come her way.

Are these two dating each other? Is this Arbaaz's new girlfriend?

According to earlier reports, soon after the actor and Malaika's separation in 2016, Arbaaz found love in a Romanian girl and even introduced her to his fans on social media.

Alexandra Camelia and Arbaaz had known each other for six months before they started dating. Salman Khan's brother had also admitted to dating the beautiful girl on a daily but had then said their relationship was in the initial stage and they still have a long way to go.

Now, it looks like the duo has parted ways and this unidentified woman has entered Arbaaz's life.

Earlier, rumour had it that Arbaaz was dating his Goa-based friend Yellow but the producer-actor had clarified to DNA After Hours that Yellow was just a friend. "If you are talking about Yellow, she is just a friend. She is somebody who I meet when I go to Goa. She owns a restaurant. Alexandra – That's my friend. I am dating, yes. But we are not... As of now, there is still a long way to go," he had told the daily.

On the work front, Arbaaz was last seen with Sunny Leone in Tera Intezaar, which tanked at the box office. He will feature next in the film Nirdosh, opposite Manjari Fadnis. He is slated to play the role of a policeman in the film.