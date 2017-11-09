Nayanthara's Aramm is written and directed by Gopi Nainar, who has been a social activist for 15 years. It goes without saying that the film will revolve around social issues when we have a such director in the helm.

Gopi Nainar is coming out with a film about water scarcity in Tamil Nadu and farmers' plight. While dealing with that issue the film also tries to bring many other issues which are interlinked with each other that affect our society.

Aramm revolves around the struggles of a couple (Ramachandran Durairaj and Sunu Lakshmi) who try to overcome the difficulties. Madhivadhani (Nayanthara), a headstrong IAS officer, comes to their resque. What follows next is people's fight against the nexus between bureaucracts and politicians.

The film, which also has Sunu Lakshmi, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and others in the supporting cast, has Ghibran's music. His Melam Kottudaa, Thoranam Aayiram and Pudhu Varalare tracks have won the viewers' appreciation.

While Om Prakash has handled the cinematography, Ruben has edited the film.

Coming to the director Gopi Nainar, he was in the news earlier when he created a controversy by claiming that the story of Kaththi was written by him and accussed AR Murugadoss of stealing it.

Pre Release Buzz

Aramm has spiked the viewers' interest with its teaser and trailer. One can also see the shades of Kaththi in the clips. Will it be able to impress the viewers? Find it in the audience's words here: